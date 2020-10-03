DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 50 firefighters were needed to battle a fire at a townhouse in Durham Friday night, the fire department said.
A crew was dispatched to a report of a fire alarm along the 100 block of Stratford Lakes Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived to find an alarm sounding from a unit in the middle of the row of townhomes.
Upon further investigation, they encountered a heavy smell of smoke and the blinds on the windows “showed signs of melting,” the fire department said.
It took 47 firefighters and 21 pieces of apparatus 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, a news release said.
The townhouse was heavily damaged by fire and smoke. It was unoccupied as the resident was out of town, the fire department said.
No one was injured. The cause was determined to be an electrical malfunction, the release said.
Nearly 50 firefighters battle fire at Durham townhouse
