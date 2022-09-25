DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs.

CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August.

It’s a program aimed at making solar panels more affordable. As more governments and more people sign up, solar energy costs get lower.

Emily Barrett with the Triangle J Council of Governments says nearly 700 people have signed up for estimates on their homes and 14 people have signed contracts.

“We’ve had enough people who have installed solar and signed contracts that we’re now in tier two pricing,” Barrett said. “Tier one is a higher price for fewer kilowatts, and then, the more people who sign on, the cheaper per kilowatt the price is.”

The end goal is to save residents 25 percent of their typical solar energy installation costs but with the federal solar tax credit included, some people are already saving thousands of dollars.

To learn more about “Solarize the Triangle,” click here.