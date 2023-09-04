DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a massive fire at a historic home on Fayetteville Street near downtown Sunday night.

On Sunday at 9 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Fayetteville St. and Linwood Ave. regarding a house fire. Fire officials said most of the fire was in the attic area of the home.

Firefighters say it took 15 minutes to get the fire under control but it left significant damage. The home was more than a century old and was in the middle of being renovated.

A home is without a roof after a fire in Durham on Fayetteville Street. (Photo by Captain E. Hannigan)

A home at the intersection of Fayetteville Street in Durham goes up in flames. (Photo by Fire Driver A. Whitfield)

A home in Durham on Fayetteville Street goes up in flames. (Photo by Fire Driver A. Whitfield)

“As they was building on it, it was looking better and better and better,” said Darryl Barrett, who lives nearby and was keeping up with the renovations.

Barrett tells CBS 17 he saw the home go up in flames.

“When I was walking to the store last night, like I said before, wasn’t nothing wrong with the house but when I come out the store five minutes later, all I seen was big flames,” Barrett said.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn but the fire department says that firefighter was treated at the scene. No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.