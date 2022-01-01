Neighbor speaks out after woman killed by Durham celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Durham.

Durham police say they responded around 10:50 p.m. to a call about a woman found lying on a driveway on the 1500 block of Robinhood Road.

Police are saying the woman died as a result of celebratory gunfire.

Odell Lyons lives just across the street from where the shooting happened

“Last night I was inside the house and when I came out the lady just got out the car and all of a sudden she just fell to the ground,” said Lyons.

He said he thought the woman had a heart attack. Lyons was shocked to realize it was a stray bullet.

“The bullet had come from out of the sky, it didn’t come from around here,” he said.

It isn’t the only shooting that happened in Durham overnight.

Just down the street police responded to an area off of Fiske Street after two teens showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were also called to an accidental shooting on Independence Avenue. A man also suffered a gunshot wound.

After midnight New Year’s Day police were called to an apartment complex on Cheek Road where a woman was grazed by a bullet.

Over on Carolyn Drive a man, who does not want to be identified, told CBS 17 he’s lucky to be alive. He was sitting on his couch watching TV on New Year’s Eve when a bullet came through his wall, hitting his couch and grazing his arm.

“Bullets ain’t got no name and these people out here, they act like a gun is a brand new car they’ve got to try it out, but it’s a danger to me. That’s why I stay at home,” said Lyons.

Durham police say all incidents are still under investigation.