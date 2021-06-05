Neighbor walking dog notices house fire, alerts Durham authorities

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The cause of a house fire that happened in the 100 block of Braden Drive in Durham Friday night is under investigation.

A neighbor walking their dog shortly after 10 p.m. noticed flames coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames visible and began knocking down the fire.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes. About 35 firefighters were involved in the operation, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.