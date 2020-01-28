Neighborhood on alert after video catches man lurking at homes in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham community is on alert after a camera caught a suspicious man at several homes just south of downtown.

A woman who lives near West Enterprise Street and Scout Street said her Ring doorbell camera caught a man at her home four times in just the last two weeks.

“I feel extremely uncomfortable in my own home,” said Sarah Stribling. “I don’t know what he wants, I don’t know what he’s looking for.”

Stribling said the man appears to show up in the middle of the night and each time he comes, he stays for a longer period of time. CBS 17 has blurred the man’s face in video because he has not been charged with a crime.

“The last time he came to my door he stayed for 18 minutes — he was banging on my front door for 18 minutes before he left,” Stribling said.

Stribling said what really upsets her is how a police officer responded after the man’s most recent visit.

According to Stribling, the officer told her she needed to get a gun if she didn’t already have one.

“So that when he comes back I would be able to disclose that I have a gun on the property and then I will shoot him,” Stribling said. “Why would I be expected to do that? Especially if you’re asking police for help with something, it’s like they essentially tell you to handle it yourself.”

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Police Department for a response.

A police spokesperson said an investigator followed up with Stribling.

Stribling said she is hoping the police will do more to address the situation.

“I think that our community should feel safe and comfortable reporting things to the police,” Stribling said. “I hope that in case of an emergency, they will respond and act accordingly instead of leaving it to the citizens to deal with on their own.”

Authorities said the case is still under investigation, but as of right now no arrests have been made.

CBS 17 is looking into claims the man may be showing up at other homes in the area.

