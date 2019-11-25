Neighbors shaken by recent rash of Durham shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clifton Crowder lives near Durham’s McDougald Terrace community.

Sunday, he came across lots of police on Wabash Street.

Durham Police said a man was killed in a shooting in the neighborhood.



“It’s sad man,” Crowder said.

Crowder said he talked to the man earlier in the day.

“I just talked to him, like ‘Hey, how you doing bro’,” Crowder said. “I don’t know how this happened. I don’t know what’s going on.”

According to police, the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. in front of Building 37.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead after being shot.

Sunday’s shooting comes after a pair of shootings one week ago, and weeks after a string of at least eight shootings happening throughout the city.

“I grew up in Chicago, Illinois, as well as here, so I’m basically like, ‘Man, can we please just all get along?” Crowder said.

One woman who talked with CBS 17, and did not want to show her face due to safety reasons, has a friend living in the neighborhood.

She’s concerned after the recent violence

“Another killing for nothing,” she said. “You all just stop. You all need to just stop. It don’t make no sense. It could be your child.”

For Crowder, he’s staying aware around the neighborhood.

“This happened in broad daylight, so you’ve basically got to keep your eyes open and your ears open,” he said.

Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

