DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Two people were shot at Lakemoor Apartments on Thursday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. and one person was arrested after a six-hour-long standoff with police.

According to Durham Police, 22-year-old Emily Montes de Oca was shot and killed in the parking lot and a 27-year-old man was shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said that the suspect, 26-year-old Erick Ray Hudson, barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out for several hours. Members of DPD’s Selective Enforcement Team (SET) entered the apartment around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night and took him into custody.

Hudson has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He has been placed in the Durham County Jail without bond.

According to police, the incident does not appear to have been random. Investigators said the victim and suspects knew each other. Police also said in a news release that the shooting does not appear to be related to any prior shootings in the area.

WNCN photo/Crystal Price

On Friday morning, people who live at Lakemoor Apartments told CBS 17 they are still shaken up by what happened.

One woman, who did not want to disclose her name or show her face on camera, said she was one of the neighbors who helped save the man who was shot.

“The first shot sounded like a bomb,” she said. “Then I started hearing the gentleman scream ‘help me, help me.'”

She said after the man had been shot, he ran toward the building where she lives at the complex.

“We didn’t know this guy, we didn’t know if the shooter was chasing behind him,” she said. “This guy was literally running to our house and turning our knobs, looking for anybody to help him.”

She said she has a background in nursing, and she knew how to help other neighbors on the scene.

“I told them to keep his head elevated so he won’t pass out because of the bullet wounds,” she said. “I told the young lady to check for exit wounds. I told her not to move him because you can possibly travel the bullet.”

While she and other neighbors helped save the man who had been shot, she said the woman who had been shot died shortly after.

WNCN photo/Crystal Price

“At that point, we couldn’t do anything to help, there were kids literally hiding behind trash cans when that took place,” she said.

The woman told CBS 17 she has heard gunfire multiple times at this complex in the last three weeks and she said yesterday’s shooting incident in particular was traumatizing for not just her, but for her daughter too.

“She hasn’t been to sleep, I literally have to hold her and cuddle her, she’s only nine,” she said. “I have to do damage control now, mentally and emotionally.”

She is calling for an increased police presence at the complex, for city leaders to do more to address the problem with gun violence, and for management at the apartment complex to increase security measures.

“It’s a war field out here, and we need some type of solutions,” she said.

CBS 17 reached out to management at Lakemoor Apartments to see if they plan to increase security measures at the complex, but we are still waiting to hear back.