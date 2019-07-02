New Amazon distribution center in Durham to help get packages to you faster

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Packages in the Triangle ordered through Amazon are going to be arriving even quicker now that a new sorting and distribution center opens in Durham.

The facility is where tens of thousands of Amazon packages get their final sort before heading to your home.

After being sorted, the packages are being delivered by an independent businessman who partners with Amazon to bring them the last mile.

The sorting facility is owned by Amazon.

It’s their tech that’s used to sort the packages for properly delivery—but it’s an independent businessman who delivers the packages to your home and Jasper Lee has seen that business explode.

“When I started with four vans and three employees I kept the faith,” said Lee. “I knew was going to have 20 vans – but I had no idea it would go to 33 vans in less than a year.”

Amazon used to promise two-day delivery on items ordered through Prime—now it’s down to one day due to the improvements in the tech.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in our logistical systems – not only what you see here in our delivery station – but also in our air network and in our fulfillment center which puts the products in boxes and get them to us,” said manager of Amazon logistics James Shively.

In two weeks, it will be Prime Day and the Durham facility will see its usual package volume increase exponentially.

To keep things moving, it’ll temporarily add more trucks to the mix to handle the surge.

Amazon says the facility is responsible for 385 permanent jobs in Durham paying $15 an hour or more.