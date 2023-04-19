DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham was packed Wednesday evening for the premiere of a new, locally produced documentary.

The documentary is called, HEART: Serving Our Neighbors in Crisis.

“This work, being a first responder is a brave act and it’s also a brave act to have a camera in the room while you’re doing all of the work in the first year,” Ryan Smith said.

Smith is the head of HEART and director of the City of Durham’s Community Safety Department.

“Why did we do this? We did this because of a commitment to transparency. This is an emerging field. There are a lot of questions,” Smith said.

HEART is short for Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Team. It’s the focus of the film.

The documentary was a collaborative project between the city and RTI International.

It shows everything from the mental health clinicians in the 911 center to teams of unarmed responders for non-violent mental health or quality of life calls.

“In the process of working with them in the field I saw kindness,” filmmaker Dilsey Davis said.

Since launching last June, HEART has responded to more than 5,300 calls. The group saw its highest volume of calls in March with just more than 800.

A majority of calls being follow-ups and mental health emergencies.

“The data tells a part of the story, but behind all of that data, there are stories of people,” Davis said.

Smith said that expanding HEART will certainly be a topic during city budget discussions.

“In terms of whether we will see an expansion of HEART we will know a lot more starting in May,” he said. “Our job as a department is to put forth options for city leadership to consider. We have done that. Those options have been vetted by budget.”

The Community Safety Department received $4.8 million in last year’s budget.

As far as where you can watch the documentary, there are plans to do community screenings next month, they said.