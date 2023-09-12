DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke researcher says soil testing should happen in hundreds of U.S. cities where parks, churches, schools and homes stand.

He says any of them could be “hotspots” for lead contamination, making it a national problem.

For months, CBS 17 has been reporting about lead found at some Durham parks.

A Duke University study says the parks are built on top of former waste incinerators that closed by the early 1970s.

Some parks are still being tested for lead.

East Durham Park, East End Park, Lyon Park, and Northgate Park all have fences and warning signs saying testing is still underway.

The new Duke University study, released Monday, said that municipal waste incinerators’ legacy of contamination could live on in urban soils.

Daniel D. Richter, professor of soils at Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment, co-led the research.

To conduct their study, Richter and his students collected and analyzed surface soil samples from three city parks in Durham which are located on incinerator sites that closed in the early 1940s.

Samples collected from a 2-acre section of East Durham Park contained lead levels over 2,000 parts per million, more than five times higher than the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standard for safe soils in children’s play areas, according to a news release from Duke University.

Samples collected from Walltown Park mostly contained low lead levels, “but about 10 percent were concerning and a few were very high,” Richter noted.

By analyzing historic surveys of municipal waste management, the Duke team found that about half of all cities surveyed in the U.S. and Canada used incineration to dispose of solid waste between the 1930s and 1950s.

The leftover ash, in which lead and other contaminants were concentrated, was sometimes covered with a too-thin layer of topsoil or even spread around parks, new construction sites or other urban spaces as a soil supplement.

The Duke team tried to locate waste incineration and ash disposal in other cities — as examples of how research could be conducted in other areas. The group used archived public works records, old street maps and newspaper clippings to gather information.

They found former incineration locations in Los Angeles, New York City, Baltimore, Spokane, Washington, Jacksonville, Florida; and Charleston, South Carolina.

“This is something you could do for many cities to guide monitoring efforts,” Richter said. “There’s been a lot of interest in mitigating lead exposure in cities, but most until now has been focused on reducing risks within the home. Our study reminds us that risks exist in the outdoor environment, too.”