New Durham COVID-19 testing site closed Friday, in need of relocation due to high demand

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham’s newest free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be closed Friday, just one day after opening, according to organizers.

SHAE Medical, PLLC, opened a testing site at their office located at 5306 N.C. Highway 55, Suite 105, at 10 a.m. Thursday with the goal of providing “access to testing, patient education, and medical care for all individuals regardless of insurance status.”

The testing site/clinic was open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. but, due to overwhelming crowds, the site will need to be moved in order to accommodate those who want to be tested.

“Due to high volume, we currently are working on relocation to another site to meet the needs of the residents of Durham and surrounding counties,” SHAE Medical said on their website.

They did not say where they’ll be moving their site to in their update about Friday’s closure.

You can click here for more information on the clinic and to check for updates on when and where they’ll reopen.