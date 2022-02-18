New ‘East End Connector’ set to open in spring; expected to be a boon for Durham economic opportunity

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers in Durham have waited seven years for the new East End Connector to open for traffic, and state transportation officials say the new freeway is set to open this spring.

The East End Connector will link N.C. 147 near Briggs Avenue to U.S. 70 near Holloway Street. It’s expected to give people quicker access to Research Triangle Park where thousands of jobs have been created since 2020.

“The intention is that it’s a freeway connection between Interstate-40 and Interstate-85,” said Liam Shannon, an engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Shannon said the project has been under construction since 2015 and crews ran into delays due to some of the old infrastructure in east Durham.

“There were a lot of utility relocations involved,” Shannon said. “There’s also a significant amount of railroad work.”

Shannon said they had to build some temporary detour bridges for the railroads.

He said they are in the final step of the project, which includes demolishing a railroad bridge that goes over U.S. 70 at Holloway Street.

Shannon said the plan is for the project to be complete in the coming months and for drivers to begin taking this new connector as early as sometime this spring.

Officials with the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce said opening the freeway will open up economic opportunities for the city.

“The East End Connector is important because it’s going to greatly improve access to job opportunities,” said Ryan Regan, vice president of economic development for the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce.

Regan said right now there is not an easy route for people in north Durham to take to get to Research Triangle Park.

“But with the East End Connector, it will allow for residents of north Durham to be able to travel more freely to these employment opportunities at RTP,” Regan said.

As for what those job opportunities are, more than 7,500 jobs have come to RTP since 2020, including jobs with Apple and Fidelity Investments.

Regan said the connector will also catch the attention of companies who may be considering coming to Durham.

“When I meet with companies that are considering Durham, they are mainly focused on buildings and sites that are approximate to I-40 and I-85,” Regan said. “It’s going to be a huge boon for economic opportunity.”

The state does not have a set date for when the East End Connector will open, but officials said it will be sometime this spring.

The estimated cost of the project is $142 million.