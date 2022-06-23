DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Durham County leaders took a tour of a new global company headquarters in Durham that will bring in 250 new jobs and an estimated $3.07 billion in economic impact for the state.

Smart Wires has a new state-of-the-art research development facility in the Research Triangle Park.

Smart Wires is a power technology company that’s been around for 10 years, and is now calling Durham its new home.

Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair, Brenda Howerton, and other board members toured the new facility Thursday. They’re excited for what this opportunity brings to Durham Co.

“Durham is growing so fast and we are so blessed that companies like Smart Wire chose Durham,” Howerton said.

The company helps utility companies around the world incorporate innovative technology into their networks, with a goal to deliver more renewable energy to consumers.

Howerton said during her tour, she learned a lot of about the facility and loves the opportunity it gives the youth.

“The things that I’ve heard today and seen, and to talk about our young people as interns and all the possibility of engineers to be hired here, we’re excited,” she said.

The company’s CEO Peter Wells said out of eight cities around the country, they specifically chose the Raleigh-Durham area because of the growth and potential.

“We looked at Raleigh amongst other areas and Durham. We found that Raleigh-Durham area, which is actually very strong in our industry, great schools, good cost of living, growing area and a place where people want to be. And it just checked a lot of the boxes for us,” Wells shared with us.

More than 6,500 tech-related jobs are on their way to the Triangle.

Fidelity investments in Durham, Red Hat in Raleigh and two new amazon locations are all hiring. Apple is bringing 3,000 jobs to Morrisville as well.

Google is coming to Durham and Fujifilm will add Hundreds of new jobs at its new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs.