New group targets COVID-19 in Hispanic community in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hispanic community makes up 52 percent of COVID-19 cases in Durham County.

It’s a startling number to many, however, a new organization is hoping to help bring those numbers down.

The group is called Rapid Response Operators. On Monday the group brainstormed new ways to help the Hispanic community understand and combat COVID-19.

The organization formed during the pandemic in response to high demand for help. The group provides resources, education, food and safety supplies and translations, among other services.

“It’s very gratifying to know that you’re helping someone,” said Jesus Garza of Rapid Response Operators.

While Hispanic people only make up 10 percent of the population in North Carolina they account for 29 percent of COVID-19 cases statewide. Out of more than 4,000 total deaths in the state, 9 percent are in the Hispanic community.

“They were not properly educated on COVID. And because a lot of our community is undocumented we don’t have the privilege to not work so we had to continue working and because we continued working we had more exposure to COVID,” said April Castillo Lopez, also of Rapid Response Operators.

Yolanda Zavala is a rapid response operator. She and her entire family are essential workers and they battled COVID-19 for a month this summer.

She says the disease is not a joke and should be taken very seriously. She says it’s alarming to see large gatherings still happening as people are dying.

Zavala said she is glad groups like Rapid Response Operators are around to help other families like hers.

The group says they hope to expand and play an even bigger role in slowing the spread.

The volunteers have helped dozens of local families and say they are often working all day. If you’d like to get involved contact Edgar Vergara Millan at (919) 308-8095.