New program aims to help low-income Durham County homeowners with tax bill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting in October, Durham County is giving long-time homeowners help when it comes to paying their tax bill.

This is part of a new initiative called the Low-Income Housing Relief program.

The Durham County Department of Social Services is partnering with the Durham county tax office to develop the program.

In order to apply, you must have owned your home for 10 years or more, and are not currently receiving any state tax subsidies for your property.

Also, you must make less than 30 percent of the average median income.

People who qualify are eligible to get up to $750.

“The real hope is, is that we are not pushing people out of our amazing town and that we are pushing people out their long-term home,” said Janeen Gordon, assistant director for Durham County Aging & Adult Services.

The program will launch early next month.

For more information and a closer look at the qualifications and documents needed, click here.