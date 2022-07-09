DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — New data from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office indicates there have been 134 incidents involving firearms so far this year across Durham County.

From January 1 through June 30, the new data finds that:

108 firearms were seized

18 firearms were reported stolen

8 firearms were recovered/found

The report also says 10 firearms have been stolen from residences/businesses/people, three firearms stolen from an unsecured motor vehicle and two firearms were stolen from a secured motor vehicle.

Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead says this data indicates the county’s ‘Strike Team’ and Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit is making progress is strategically fighting crime across Durham County.

When comparing the data to 2020 and 2021, he says DCSO is on track to seize even more firearms in 2022.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

“A critical part of responsible gun ownership is to secure them,” the sheriff says. “We continue to receive reports of firearms being stolen from unsecure locations inside private property and from motor vehicles. We will keep promoting the proper storage of weapons through our public service awareness campaign and crime alerts.”

The main message, he says, is to not leave your guns unattended or unsecure.

Sheriff Birkhead encourages gun owners to be responsible and help lower the number of stolen guns that cold potentially end up on the streets.