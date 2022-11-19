DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year slowly comes to a close, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county.

From Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, the new data finds that:

209 firearms were seized

29 firearms were reported stolen

16 firearms were recovered/found

The numbers have almost doubled since a similar report from the sheriff’s office over the summer.

In that report 108 firearms were seized, 18 firearms were reported stolen and eight firearms were recovered/found from Jan. 1 through June 30 of this year, totaling 134 firearm incidents reported at the time.

Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said the November report indicates the county’s “Strike Team” and Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit is making progress is strategically fighting crime across Durham County.

He said the sheriff’s office continues to receive reports of firearms being stolen from unsecure locations inside private property and from vehicles.

“A critical part of responsible gun ownership is to secure them,” Sheriff Birkhead reminded the public. “Be a responsible gun owner — help lower the number of stolen guns that could potentially end up on our streets.”

Sheriff Birkhead said the main message is to not leave guns unattended or unsecured.