New roundabout opening in Durham Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new roundabout is expected to open to drivers on Monday in Durham.

It is located at the intersection of University Drive and Hope Valley Road. Construction began in March to convert the intersection and replace drainage pipes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the roundabout will improve traffic flow and safety along both roads.

According to a report last year by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, these kind of intersection improvements reduce overall fatalities and serious-injury collisions by almost 30 percent.

With the new traffic pattern, people may have difficulty figuring out exactly how to navigate the roundabout. You can learn how to use a roundabout correctly on NCDOT’s website.

