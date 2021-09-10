New training being developed in Durham to help recovery after mass-casualty emergencies

DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County officials are looking to better prepare the area to respond and recover from large-scale emergencies like mass shootings and terrorist attacks.

Ari Schein, the interim emergency management chief for Durham County, said over the next nine months, his team will be working with an outside company to create a training program to help the city and county recover faster.

“We are focused on what happens after a mass casualty event in the region and we are going to create this training so it can be exported to the whole country,” Schein said.

The new training is a part of the Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack Program between Durham, Wake, and Orange counties.

Durham County will be spending $180,000 in FEMA grant funding.

“We are trying to capture that difference between what training is already out there and what we have learned from all of these recent lessons that we’ve had here in the states,” Schein said.

The training will be available to first responders and support staff in Durham city and county both online and in person.

It focuses on creating a better and more organized recovery plan for mass casualty events like reunifying families, post-investigations, and better communication.

Schein said they’re drawing from past experience in Durham by incorporating lessons learned from a major explosion in 2019 that left two dead and dozens of people injured.

“We looked at the Duke Street explosion and some lessons learned they’re both on the response side and on the recovery side,” Schein said.

The county is looking to award the contract for the training to Hagerty Consulting during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.