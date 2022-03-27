DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly released video shows a car plowing into a Durham convenience store Friday night.

The car smashed through the front of the Stop One Food Mart & Tobacco Shop at 1103 N. Miami Blvd, which is near the intersection with Holloway Street.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., according to the store owner.

Video showed a small white sedan smash completely inside the store.

At the time, two men were sitting with their backs to the front of the store while playing video games, the video shows.

One man is pushed forward by the car’s impact and was briefly pinned by the car.

However, the man was not injured, according to the store owner.

CBS 17 asked Durham police about the incident Friday night but has not heard back.