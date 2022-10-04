DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Talking about mental health is important for children and teens, but having those conversations can be tough.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame partnered with Carolina Complete Health to help teens address mental health challenges and tackle stress and other problems they face at the Strong Youth Strong Communities in Durham.

Teens heard from NFL Hall of Fame athletes Darrell Green and Aeneas Williams and former UNC-Chapel Hill Women’s Basketball star Iman McFarland. The teens also broke out into smaller group discussions.

According to a 2021 CDC survey, 37 percent of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of pressure about how you fit in with others, how you present yourself, and do you have to be you or do you have to be a different person to people,” said 11th grader Cameron Bennett. “There’s social media and we just had coronavirus and lockdown and everything, just a lot of challenges that not many people, like, in different generations had that we had to go through ourselves.”

McFarland, who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Youth Ambassador, said she tells children to believe in themselves and draws on lessons from her childhood.

“I struggled with low self-esteem, low confidence,” McFarland said. “I was bullied as a kid for being so tall and little did I know it was my height that allowed me to achieve athletic stardom, as well as believing in myself and being confident enough to achieve getting my Masters and business school.

The message hit home with Bennett.

“You can really see that there’s someone out there who came from the same places that we came from and they’ve done these great amazing things that showed us that we can too, if we really believe in ourselves we can also do this,” Bennett said.

Organizers said there will be another summit Wednesday in Pembroke.