DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a motorcycle driver crashed into a parked car that ejected him into a telephone pole Wednesday night.

The Durham Police Department responded to a reported traffic crash at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. Main Street.

Officers said a man driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle eastbound ran off the road, struck a parked car, collided with a hill and ejected into a telephone pole.

Police only said the motorcyclist was a 42-year-old man, who was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other identification was released.

Durham police did say, while the investigation remains ongoing, speed does not appear to be a factor.