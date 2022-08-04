DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gamers rejoice! From Aug. 12-16, the Streets at Southpoint in Durham will be hosting the Nintendo Switch Road Trip.

This pop-up style five-day event will bring fans and families the hand-on experience of playing the latest model of the Switch — the OLED model. The event, taking place at 6910 Fayetteville Road in Durham, will also include play demos of the latest games such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Space at the event will be limited and pre-registration for a “Warp-Pipe Pass” is encouraged to secure a spot.

The pre-registration website will open up to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. That will begin registration for day one of the event.

The following four days will be available for registering fans starting at noon the day before each event date.

For more details, check out the Nintendo Switch Road Trip event site.