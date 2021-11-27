No arrests after 3 shot in Durham mall on Black Friday; city leader says incident appears ‘gang-related’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday they had made no arrests in a triple shooting inside the city’s major mall that led to a massive evacuation on the crowded shopping day after Thanksgiving.

The shooting Friday afternoon at Streets of Southpoint mall was followed by another triple shooting late Friday night, police said. Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

A 10-year-old boy was one of the three mall gunshot victims. Police initially said they detained a person after the shootings, but now police say no one has been charged.

The mall shooting happened during a dispute between two groups who knew each other, police said.

Saturday, police said one man who was shot at the mall is still in critical condition.

The other two shooting victims, an adult male and the 10-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The three other people who were injured during the evacuation sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A newly elected Durham city councilman was one of two city leaders who spoke out about the shooting at the mall Saturday.

Leonardo Williams, who will soon be sworn into the council early next month, said on Twitter that the mall shooting “appeared to be gang-related.”

During a news conference about two hours after the mall shooting, Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said that “Shootings in this city have got to stop. Gotta stop. It’s got to stop.”