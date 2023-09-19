DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham County District Attorney’s office announced that there is no “probable cause to pursue charges against council member accused of solicitation for campaign vote.”

On March 27, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation opened an inquiry into allegations made during a Durham City Council Meeting.

On March 13, City Attorney Rehberg sent a letter to the Mayor and City Council outlining a phone call from Durham Planning Director Sara Young in which she shared she had been contacted by a developer regarding “concerning interactions” they had with a city council member, Monique Holsey-Hyman.

Holsey-Hyman was alleged to have solicited a campaign contribution from a local developer, later identified as Jarrod Edens, to secure her “yes” vote on the annexation and rezoning application pending before the council, according to the Durham DA’s Office.

The allegations against Holsey-Hyman, if proved true, would be punishable as a Class F felony.

The Durham District Attorney made a request to the SBI to open an investigation on March 27 and also requested an investigation into Holsey-Hyman.

An extensive investigation was conducted by the SBI, including interviews with Durham city officials and Holsey-Hyman.

Given the results of the SBI Investigation, it was concluded that there is no probable cause to pursue charges against Council Member Holsey-Hyman. According to the Durham DA’s Office, the SBI was unable to discover “any credible allegations against her at all.”

There was also no evidence that Holsey-Hyman solicited campaign work from a city employee and no evidence that there was a “coordinated effort led by any other Council Member to initiate the allegations against Holsey-Hyman” the Durham DA’s Office said.

Durham DA Satana Deberry said the matter is officially closed as far as state criminal issues are concerned because there was “no reporting party with any credible information.”