No bodycam footage of deadly Durham County deputy-involved shooting; deputies to receive them ‘soon’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is heading the investigation into a deadly deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Durham County.

As state investigators look into the case, though, they will not have access to body camera footage.

Back in April 2021, Durham County commissioners approved spending more than $1 million to outfit the Durham County Sheriff’s Office with body cameras. But to date, the department has not rolled out the cameras.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told CBS 17 Tuesday the department spent the last eight-plus months identifying vendors, trying out cameras, ordering the devices, and setting up the infrastructure it will take to put the devices into use — a process the sheriff’s office said took more time than expected to complete.

The department hopes to have them rolled out “soon” — perhaps within the next few months.

CBS 17’s questions about the status of the body camera rollout came a day after a deputy shot and killed 28-year-old Stephanie Wilson at a home in Bahama. The sheriff’s office said Wilson pointed a gun at deputies multiple times.

Wilson’s grandmother, Dorothy Wilson, told CBS 17 Wednesday: “I don’t know what could have happened to her (Tuesday) night. I just don’t know.”

One deputy is on administrative leave — common procedure in cases of this nature — and Durham County Sheriff Clarence Burkhead promised a full investigation while asking the public to wait for the facts of the case to come to light.