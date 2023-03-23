DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Bond was denied Thursday for an 18-year-old charged with killing two ninth-graders.

Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza, of Durham, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, police said. He appeared in a Durham County Courtroom for his first appearance on Thursday morning.

Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza (Durham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday morning, police discovered the bodies of two 16-year-old boys near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard: Angel Caneles Quintana, who attended Riverside High School, and Osmar Burgos Banegas, who attended Lakeview School.

Durham police said they had been shot.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded nearby to the 1200 block of Leon St. where it was reported that a different 16-year-old male had been shot, police said.

The victim’s parents took him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said that the victim told them there may have been two additional victims who had been shot.

The Durham Fire Department deployed a drone for several hours and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office sent out their cadaver dog to search the area for additional victims, and eventually found Quintana and Banegas.

Benitez-Mendoza was arrested later on Wednesday.