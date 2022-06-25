DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Kids in Durham County have access to free meals this summer, and county officials are working to spread the word.

The county tweeted a list of resources, including No Kid Hungry. To participate, parents and caregivers can text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to receive a text with three nearby drive-thru or pick up sites with meals for kids.

County officials included a link to a Food Resources Locator Map, where people of all ages can find food pantries, places to get a free hot meal and farmers’ markets and grocery stores that take SNAP and WIC benefits.

The tweet also provided a list of locations where the Durham County Library is hosting summer meals for kids this summer.

The library provided the following schedule for 2022 Summer meal locations:

Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. — Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, available June 13 until August 12

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. — South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Avenue, Durham, available June 13 until July 29

Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. — North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham, available June 13 until July 28

Meals are not scheduled to be served Monday, July 4.

Anyone with questions can call the Main Library at 919-748-1104, the South Regional Library at 919-560-7410 or the North Regional Library at 919-560-0231.