DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a good chance you’ve seen their trucks zipping through Durham neighborhoods or city streets.

“We are on the front line of everything,” Solid Waste Management employee Jimmy Ivey said. “We’re in the neighborhoods where everything goes down.”

That’s why Ivey and his fellow waste management workers believe they deserve a little more.

City sanitation and public works employees rallied in downtown Durham for what they say are fair wages before the city council meeting Tuesday night.

“Working for North Carolina in the City of Durham and can’t afford to even live here, it’s defeating the purpose,” Ivey said.

The Local 150 Union started a petition asking for an immediate $5,000 bonus, pay for all work outside of their job titles and for the hiring of all temporary workers as permanent.

“Every day during COVID, we worked,” Solid Waste Management worker James Davis said. “No days off.”

According to the independent union, wages have gone up by 15 percent since 2019, but inflation and cost of living have increased by nearly 23 percent.

“We basically put our lives, our family lives and coworkers and our own [on the line] just to make sure our city stayed safe during a real hazardous time,” employee Antonio Smith said.

Earlier in the summer, the city approved a new budget that includes up to an 8 percent pay bump for general employees.

“We are the ones, city workers are the ones that make Durham great,” Ivey said.CBS 17 reached out to the city for comment but did not hear back.