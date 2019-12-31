No evidence hackers disrupted NC voting in Durham County, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A federal investigation hasn’t turned up any evidence that cyber attacks were responsible for computer errors that disrupted voting in a North Carolina county in 2016.

A report issued Monday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it didn’t identify any malware or remote access to the Durham County Board of Elections systems that it analyzed.

After voter check-in software failed, federal authorities conducted a forensic analysis of the county’s electronic poll books to see if Russian military hackers who targeted the software provider may have tampered with registration information to disrupt voting.

