DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Durham County.

Around 4:30 a.m., a vehicle drove by a home in the 3900 block of Dodge Avenue. Someone inside the vehicle fired dozens of gunshots, striking vehicles and the home itself, which was occupied by six people, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We’re thankful today that no one was injured,” said Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead in a news release. “This could have had a tragic outcome. My office is doing everything we can to address the increasing gun problem in our community. Together with the participation of our community partners and residents, we can make our community safer.”

This is an active investigation and additional information will be provided when appropriate.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880. Additionally, call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests, all calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous.