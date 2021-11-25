No turkey, please: Vegan Thanksgiving feast held in Triangle is nation’s largest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Triangle Vegetarian Society hosted the largest fully vegan feast in the country on Thanksgiving day in Durham.

A pre-Thanksgiving feast was held on Saturday.

TVS has held the event annually since 2004 and tickets for this year have already sold out.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s event was take-out only but organizers returned to in-person service. The feast returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

Normally 650 people are served at a time but this year 350 people will be served at a time to allow for social distancing. This will also include outside seating.

All dishes served will be fully vegan with no animal, egg or dairy products. Also, no honey or white sugar will be used.

“The original Thanksgiving was primarily plant-based. There may have been a little bit of wild game and a little bit of fish,” said organizer Dilip Barman.

“With this event I want people to see not only how easy it is to be vegan but how easy it is to be gourmet vegan.”

This event has become the largest all-vegan Thanksgiving in the country, even attracting national attention.

In 2015, the main Thanksgiving seating sold out within two minutes with attendees from as far as Canada. To help ensure fairness, a “lottery” system was set in place for reservations.