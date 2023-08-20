Deputy Rodriquez and neighborhood kids lining up for a race (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent noise complaint call in a Durham County neighborhood turned into a moment of fun and community engagement for several deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Saturday evening, deputies said they were called to the Foxridge Apartments on Foxridge Crescent in reference to a noise complaint.

When they arrived, they said they found the “noisy” group of young people.

The kids were having so much fun, deputies said they couldn’t help but join in.

One of them, Deputy Rodriquez, participated in a race with the kids and was outrun, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said Deputy Barber took a video of the fun.

“We love having the opportunity to engage with our youngest residents in a positive way,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.”