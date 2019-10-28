Nonprofit renovates new apartments for homeless veterans in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A nonprofit organization recently renovated dozens of transitional apartments for homeless veterans in Durham.

Volunteers of America Carolinas worked with the Home Depot Foundation to renovate 24 apartments at the Maple Court Transitional Apartments.

The improvements to the apartments include painting, floor replacement, lighting upgrades, security camera installation, and much more.

Since 2009, officials with Maple Court Apartments have worked with the VA to help veterans with housing and other resources including mental health and substance abuse recovery.

Last year, officials said they helped 72 veterans with housing, which is double the amount of the previous year.

John Massenburg is a disabled veteran who served in the military during the 1970s.

After he got out of the military, he said it wasn’t easy for him to deal with the trauma he endured while serving his country.

“You have to readjust back to society,” Massenburg said. “You get away from military life and you get a whole other situation.”

Massenburg said he turned to drugs and became homeless on and off, until he heard about the Maple Court Transitional Apartments.

He said through Maple Court’s housing and drug treatment resources, he was able to turn his life around and now he has his own place to live.

“It’s the greatest place to be if you’re homeless,” Massenburg said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without God, Maple Court, and Volunteers of America.”

However, even with these newly renovated apartments, Durham city officials told CBS 17 there are still 56 homeless veterans in the city.

Officials said 23 veterans are currently staying at Maple Court Transitional Apartments run by VOA, 14 veterans are at USA Veterans Help, 13 veterans are living at the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abuse (TROSA), and 6 are staying at Urban Ministries.

Russ Snyder, CEO of Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, said there is a waiting list for veterans who want to live at Maple Court.

“There is a large waiting list, there’s just not enough housing to be the solution,” Snyder said.

Snyder said they are continuing to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs on different efforts to end homelessness among veterans.

“There is a very strong effort and a very aggressive effort to end homelessness areas around the Durham area,” Snyder said.

Officials with the Volunteers of America of the Carolinas said they have successfully ended chronic homelessness among veterans in the Raleigh Durham area.

