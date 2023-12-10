DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A program focusing on physical and mental health is getting results in Durham Public Schools and recently received $25,000 from the state.

A SIDEKICKS Academy taekwondo class teaches elementary school students in Durham much more than punching and kicking.

“SIDEKICKS Academy is a character education program,” explained founder Freddie McNeil.

SIDEKICKS stands for “Students Involved in Discipline Education, Keyed Into Claiming Knowledge and Success.”

McNeil worked in public schools in Durham and Orange County for decades. Now, he’s retired from his position in human relations, but he’s still active in Durham Public Schools, leading SIDEKICKS Academy.

“I’ve taken the essence of the martial art taekwondo, and combined it with character traits such as discipline, such as respect, such as self-confidence, and self-control,” he said.

“The thing about sidekicks, it changes attitudes,” he added. “Just to see them come in and say, ‘Yes Sir,’ just basics. ‘Yes, Sir. Thank you, Sir.’”

McNeil said the program is getting results.

“When SIDEKICKS came into the schools, it decreased the suspension rates,” he said.

The classes, which take place during the school day, are currently available in two Durham elementary schools, Burton and R.N. Harris. SIDEKICKS Academy recently received $25,000 from the state, and McNeil hopes to expand the program into more schools and areas.

“If you can mentor a child, you build their self-confidence,” McNeil said. “You enhance their mental wellness. Then you can better educate the child.”

The program’s ultimate goal is setting up the students for a successful future.

“It has truly made a difference in the lives of children,” said McNeil.

The program is also collecting donations of new items like socks, shoes, jackets, and toys, as well as monetary donations to ensure Durham students have presents under the tree this year. To find out more about the Christmas Drive and SIDEKICKS Academy, click here.