DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He’s known for playing on the defensive line on the field for North Carolina Central University.

“Football is my everything. I love getting up every day, going to practice,” Jaden Taylor, NCCU football player said.

Though surprising, Taylor’s life away from what people know him, such as horseback riding is what he cherishes most.

Taylor said he found his passion for horseback riding in elementary school. Little did he know it was in his blood as he found out one of his grandfathers rode horses.

“Kind of told us, yea you know your grandad used to be into horses and I started riding by myself. I’ve been into horses ever since,” Taylor said.

His other grandfather was a farmer in Halifax County.

“My grandad he fought for the land, he bought the land when he was 23 I believe,” said Taylor.

The world of Black farmers and horsemanship is rare. Over the past century, the number of African American farmers and landowners have decreased. According to research, African Americans were not able to own land until the late 1800’s. Even then, the social and political aspects of that era presented many obstacles to increasing their assets, including land.

“So the land is a big part of me. I tell everybody all the time like if I had to do anything, I will go home and farm. You know, just take care of what my grandad left us.”

Now that football season is over, there’s more time for him to spend on the land doing things he doesn’t take for granted.

“Get on a 4-wheeler, ride horses, fish sometimes and just cook out with the family.”

While Taylor figures out his next moves on the field, he knows continuing both of his grandfathers’ legacies is his priority.

“They all carried it all for years. Now it’s time to let the young generation come in and help y’all and carried out the rest of the way.”