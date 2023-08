DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday night.

It happened along North Roxboro Road between Seven Oaks Road and Latta Road.

The roadway has been shut down. Police say traffic is being diverted to Guess Road and Horton Road.

Authorities urge drivers to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.