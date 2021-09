A vehicle is veered to the right due to road closure. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are closing all lanes of North Roxboro Street between Old Oxford Highway and Britania Avenue.

Following a crash and downed power lines, police said Duke Energy was called to the area to survey the scene and help restore power. Officers also said no injuries were reported at the crash.

However, they did not specify how long the road closure will ensue.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.