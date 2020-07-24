Northbound lanes of I-85 in Durham reopen following closure, large police presence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Northbound Interstate 85 was closed in Durham late Thursday night and into Friday morning, police said.

Durham police said on Twitter around 11 p.m. that the northbound lanes were closed. Traffic was being routed back onto Avondale Drive.

A CBS 17 crew observed a large law enforcement presence.

The road reopened around 4:15 a.m., Durham police said.

No information was available as to why I-85 north was closed.

