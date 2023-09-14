DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A brand new school in Durham officially welcomed students for the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday, celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northern High School.

The building is packed with state of the art learning tools, a culinary arts program, and social spaces for students.

“Our Northern Knights deserve the very best, and we have delivered,” Danny Gilfort, the principal of the school, said.

The school opened its doors on September 5th, but not without a few hiccups.

The opening was delayed because of construction, and then once finally open, law enforcement was called to the school several times during the first week. District officials confirm that during that first week, a fight occurred every single day.

Most recently, on Monday a student was stabbed inside of the school and then taken to a hospital, prompting a lockdown.

Durham schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga says they’re doing what they can to address the violence.

“[Monday] was a very unfortunate situation. We are working with our staff and school leaders to make sure we address that issue and we have student support services from the center office coming and making sure that we’re working with our students,” Dr. Mubenga said.

Dr. Mubenga says the student that was injured on Monday is now at home recovering.