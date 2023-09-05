DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After several delays, Northern High School in Durham opened its doors Tuesday morning to start a brand-new school year.

Getting to this day was a little rocky after a week of delays because the district said it needed to meet temporary occupancy requirements.

Junior Junito Morales and some of his fellow Air Force ROTC cadets came out to raise the flag ahead of the first day. He tells CBS 17 he’s glad to finally start school.

“I’m not even going to lie. I thought there was going to be another delay but being here and showing up, seeing a lot of familiar faces, as well as new faces, it’s just a different feeling,” said Junito Morales, a junior at NHS.

District leaders tell CBS 17 it’s a significant upgrade in terms of technology and equipment.

“They deserve to be at a school that is reflective of who they are and what their capabilities are,” said principal Dan Gilfort.

An administrator said athletic facilities should be finished by early October and that’s when the football team will play its first game here on campus.