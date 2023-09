DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – According to Durham Police Department officials, around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a Northern High School student who had been struck by a vehicle at the 4600 block of North Roxboro St.

DPD says the student has non-life-threatening injuries and no other injuries were reported.

The vehicle remained at the scene when the student was struck, officers said.

This incident remains under investigation.