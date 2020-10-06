‘Not really possible’: Durham mayor discourages traditional trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Traditional trick-or-treating is not really possible.”

Those were the words of Durham Mayor Steve Schewel as the Bull City released its guidelines on Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schewel says that after talking with state health officials as well as other mayors and people in the community, he says that traditional trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged this year.

According to the city’s guidelines, people are asked to leave their porch lights off and Durham police will not be managing traffic for those who decide to go looking for treats.

Trunk-or-treating events are also discouraged, as they have been found to be a high-risk activity.

Schewel says you can pre-arrange “touchless” trick-or-treating with people you know, as long as the groups are small and everyone has on a mask.

“Halloween has got to be different this year, we can’t have mass gatherings,” Schewel said. “But there’s lots of ways to have fun at Halloween.”

The mayor gave alternatives like taking part in virtual Halloween celebrations, as well as drive-thru trick-or-treating.

Durham Parks and Recreation will be holding several events throughout October. Those who wish to participate are asked to pre-register. Spaces are limited due to social distancing.