DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Note in the Pocket in Raleigh is offering a warm welcome to 2024, while the non-profit looks back on a busy and successful 2023.

“We did reach our 50,000th person served this year, two years ahead of schedule,” said Dallas Bonavita, Executive Director.

The group works every day to give two-weeks worth of clothing to families and children in need in the area, often times young students.

“The sad stories are that we had brothers, they shared a pair of shoes, so they took turns going to school depending on whose turn it was to wear the pair of shoes,” Bonavita said.

And while they close out that work for 2023, they’re opening something big in 2024: The doors to a Durham location.

“Knowing that there are at least 50% of youth in Durham that qualify for free and reduced lunch, it lets me know that there are much greater needs behind that,” said Lequandra Ballen, Durham’s Program Manager.

Leaders say it won’t just be more clothing flowing in and out, but hopefully more volunteers as well.

“Now that Durham will have their own space, it creates more opportunity to take in more volunteers to serve more Durham youth specifically,” Ballen said.

All of them working for one goal: To give those who need it most clothing that makes them feel confident and ready to take on whatever they face.

“Making sure that we are meeting that need, it removes so many barriers, and it does build confidence in youth,” Ballen said.

The group doesn’t have a set date just yet for the official opening just yet, but we’re told it will be in early January.