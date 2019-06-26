Notorious Durham driver ‘STAYUMBL’ rejects plea deal, case will now go to trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The notorious Durham driver known as “STAYUMBL” rejected a plea deal Wednesday morning that would have kept her out of jail.

Diana Mems, 50, appeared in Wake County Superior Court with an offer from the district attorney that would have kept her out of jail despite facing numerous traffic violations.

Mems indictment into Superior Court, following an April grand jury indictment, was the direct result of months of work by CBS 17.

Indictments for traffic charges are rare, but the Wake County District Attorney’s office said it is taking a tougher approach for this case because of Mems’ extensive criminal, civil, and traffic history discovered by CBS 17 reporter Susanna Black.

Black alerted Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman about Mems in March after finding she was associated with more than 100 charges ranging from simple worthless check to arson to breaking and entering. There were 31 traffic violations and more than a dozen aliases.

In this particular case, if Mems had pleaded guilty to speeding, reckless driving, and failure to appear, she would have lost her license for up to 2 years or more and would have had to go through a mental health evaluation.

Mems rejected the plea deal and instead will have her case moved to trial. Although she’s only facing traffic charges, her case will be heard in front of a full 12-person jury. If found guilty she could face up to 80 days in jail.

Mems’ attorney asked for her to be removed from electronic monitoring but the judge said no due to several missed court dates, plus her habitual felon status and public safety issues surrounding her. Her license will also remain suspended, the judge ruled.

Mems is associated with nine aliases, three social security numbers, and six North Carolina drivers license numbers, according to prosecutors.

She’s also been involved in 31 car crashes. She currently has zero points on her license.

The judge has not set a trial date at this time, but her next court appearance is set for July 15. It’s expected that a trial date will be set then.

