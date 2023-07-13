DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Vandalism during a break-in last year at the TA Grady Community Center in Durham caused nearly $50,000 worth of damage.

“We did know who was responsible for that vandalism and they’re being held accountable to this community and also to this center,” Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said.

So on Thursday, it reopened again to serve members of the McDougald Terrace neighborhood.

The center assists people with obtaining suitable employment and gaining self-sufficiency. As part of the program, Latoya Williams secured a brand-new laptop to help her build a career.

“I’m going to look back on this day,” she said. “It’s up from here. I needed this. It feels like power so I know what it’s worth.”

Those who live at McDougald Terrace can now use one of the new work stations at the facility.

“The vandalism was like a blessing in disguise because it was okay when it was before,” McDougald Terrace resident Ashley McDonald said. “But now, it’s beautiful.”

Ashley McDonald used the center’s Jobs Plus program to get a certificate from Durham Tech. She wants to become a medical coder.

“It’s also good to have someone in the community that actually genuinely cares about you completing a goal,” McDonald said.

While TA Grady was under construction, neighbors had to go elsewhere for these types of resources.

Thursday’s grand reopening gives access back to this community in a convenient location.

“Now, I’m about to get to work,” Williams said, “I’m really about to get busy. This is actually what I’ve been needing. I’ve been waiting on this.”