DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When one woman left her Durham apartment for her first day of medical school, she noticed her car was broken into.

“There’s glass all throughout my car in the front and in the back so that’s all going to need to be really well-vacuumed out,” she said.

The woman, who spoke with CBS 17, didn’t want to use her name for safety reasons. But her car was one of the approximately 40 cars broken into at the University Hill apartments Monday morning.

It was the second incident at a Durham apartment complex involving multiple car break-ins in the span of a week.

“I saw all my stuff was kind of ruffled around,” the victim said. “My roommate’s car is right next to me. I looked over and then I saw her car was all messed up. I just felt sick to my stomach.”

Numbers from the Durham Police Department show car break-ins have surged this year.

Through late July, the city has seen over 1,800 compared to last year when it saw less than 1,700 by this same time.

“What we’re seeing now are numbers I’ve never seen before,” DPD Assistant Commander of Criminal Investigations Stephen Vaughn said. “We’ve had spikes. But when I say spikes, it may be for a month. But this has just been so continuous.”

According to DPD officers, the downtown area has been hit the hardest at apartment complex parking lots and decks.

“The fact the way they’re so spread out across the city in a number of areas we have to deal with, it makes it very challenging for many officers to be in that exact spot and be able to see what’s going on,” Vaughn said.

Amid that rash of car break-ins downtown, the DPD reports it’s ramped up patrols in the areas most impacted.

“Officers are focusing their attention and doing directive patrols and just being visible in these areas to hopefully deter, detain, or even identify individuals,” District 5 Assistant Commander Kimberly De La Cruz said.

Law enforcement advises people to keep all of their valuables out of their vehicles as officers continue to investigate.

“I had to have people pick me up and drop me off places today and that’s going to continue until I’m able to get my car fixed,” the same victim told CBS 17. “It’s really a headache.”