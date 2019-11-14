NY drug traffickers arrested in Durham with cocaine, marijuana, sheriff’s office says

Luz Ortega 45 of Bronx, New York and Carlos Penzo, 33 of Yonkers, New York

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two New Yorkers were arrested in Durham on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office busted them with cocaine and 14.5 pounds of marijuana, officials said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit received a tip saying drug trafficking was occurring in the area of Club Boulevard and Gregson Street.

On Wednesday, investigators acted on that tip and observed a suspect vehicle and pulled it over, the sheriff’s office said.

Luz Ortega 45 of Bronx, New York and Carlos Penzo, 33 of Yonkers, New York were arrested as a result of that traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said they had two kilos of cocaine and 14.5 pounds of marijuana.

Both charged with:

2 counts of trafficking in cocaine

2 counts of trafficking in marijuana

1 count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

1 count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

1 county of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance

A magistrate set their bonds at $1.5 million dollars each.

Their arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Durham County and elsewhere in North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

