DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An occupied home was hit by stray gunfire as people in two vehicles were in a shootout Saturday afternoon in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shepherd Street, which is near the intersection with Morehead Avenue, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

The initial call was a report of “a suspicious person with a weapon,” the news release said.

After police conducted a preliminary investigation, they determined the “occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the roadway,” officials said in the news release.

One occupied home was hit by gunfire, police said. The area is about two blocks southwest of N.C. 147/Durham Freeway. There were no reported injuries.

It’s not clear how many gunshots were fired or what kind of cars were involved.

Officers said anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.